‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Sequel Casting Report Hints At New Villain, Lead

Marvel Studios is very busy with Avengers: Infinity War, but the blockbuster won't throw off its groove. All things behind the scenes are moving along as development on Spider-Man: Homecoming's sequel is underway. And, if a new report is right, then a casting call has spilled some new details about its villainous lead.

Not long ago, reports surfaced that the sequel was eyeing a femme fatale character, but that role won't be the lead villain. So far, there is no word on the baddie set to stir up Spider-Man's world, but That Hashtag Show is reporting the villain may come from overseas and be either male or female.

The website's source claims that Marvel Studios vetted casting director Sarah Finn is looking to fill two major roles for the sequel. The first is the villain who is said to have "elevated ideas."

"In an interesting twist, not only has the studio not pinned down the ethnicity of the villain, but they're also open to auditioning male and female leads, ages 30-45, for the part," the report reads.

The movie, which is also thought to take place overseas, has lots of villainous options open to it. In the past, director Jon Watts has said he feels Spider-Man's more obscure villains work well for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as opposed to heavy-hitters like the Green Goblin. This report's casting parameters are hard to peg down specifics with because a middle-aged baddie isn't unusual. The role's gender flexibility does not help fans either, but there will be those who keep their fingers crossed for Kraven the Hunter.

As for the second role looking to be filled, it is on par with Tom Holland's Peter Parker. Reports say a high school student is being cast, and the film is looking for an "18-24-year-old male lead of any ethnicity" for the role. The character may not appear outside of this sequel, but its actor must have "leading qualities" as they will perform opposite of Holland. There is no telling if these two new characters are in any way related, but rest assured — there are fan-theories tying them together already.

The untitled Spider-Man sequel is expected to take the webhead back to Berlin, Germany, and will undergo additional shooting in New York, Atlanta, and the United Kingdom. Tom Holland's Peter Parker will return in Avengers: Infinity War, out April 27, and Avengers 4, out May 3, 2019, before Spider-Man 2 swings into theaters July 5, 2019.