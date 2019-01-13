‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Wins Best Animated Movie at ‘Critics’ Choice Awards’

It looks like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is continuing to web up awards.

The Sony animated film has officially taken home the Best Animated Feature award at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards. The win was confirmed before the awards ceremony even officially began, in a tweet congratulating the film’s cast and crew.

This marks just the latest accolade that Spider-Verse has already been awarded, with the film earning a similar prize at the Golden Globes the week prior. The Critics’ Choice Award put the film up against The Grinch, Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, Mirai, and Ralph Breaks the Internet.

The star-studded film follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), as he gains the powers of Spider-Man — only to quickly realize that he isn’t the only web-slinger in the multiverse. The film also stars Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, John Mulaney, Nicolas Cage, Kimiko Glenn, Liev Schrieber, Brian Tyree Henry, Mahershala Ali, and Zoe Kravitz.

It arguably isn’t hard to see why Spider-Verse took home this award, with the film earning an overwhelmingly positive response from critics and fans since it debuted in theaters last month. In the time since,the film has earned over $300 million at the worldwide box office.

As producer Chris Miller and producer and co-writer Phil Lord told ComicBook.com last year, the film benefitted from having a trio of directors – Bob Perischetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman – on board.

“Often it can be if people are trying to make a different movie, right?” Miller explained. “This is a situation where the movie was so ambitious, it was trying to do so many groundbreaking things in its visual style, in its storytelling style, in its cinematic style. Everything about it … The sound mix was probably going to be groundbreaking, so it required a lot of work. Every version of these movies is a collaboration of hundreds of filmmakers working together, and in the best versions people are contributing their creative ideas, and the people, the directors, and the producers are the ones that get to decide which of the things fit the road that you’re going down.”

“Each of those guys had their own superpower,” Lord said. “I think it’s our preferred way to make movies is to bring a lot of talented people together and collaborate. It’s the most fun. You learn the most, and I think you get the best work.”

“It wasn’t always easy because obviously with a bunch of opinionated, creative people, there’s going to be moments where you’re like, ‘Well, I think it should be this way to solve this thing that we’re trying to do,’” Miller added. “But it was a slow and sometimes painful process, but ultimately the best idea would win, and we were able to make something that we all knew was something special.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is in theaters now.