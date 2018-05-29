New ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ Trailer Announced

Late last year, Marvel fans were pleasantly surprised by the first trailer for Sony’s animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Thankfully, it sounds like there won’t be too long of a wait for new footage.

Peter Ramsey, one of the co-directors of Into the Spider-Verse, recently teased that a new trailer for the film will be released sometime in June. You can check out his tweet about the subject below.

He means a lot to all of us, too. We can’t wait to show you what we’ve been up to! (New trailer coming in June!) https://t.co/n52D4yJvaE — Peter Ramsey (@pramsey342) May 27, 2018

Into the Spider-Verse is set to follow a young Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), as he navigates his role as a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man — and quickly realizes he isn’t the only one, as he is visited by an older incarnation of Peter Parker (Jake Johnson).

“We are so excited about this movie, we’re so proud of it,” the film’s screenwriter, Phil Lord, said during Sony’s CinemaCon panel. “We’re thrilled to help bring the story of Miles Morales to the screen. His story is a sensation in the comics, we loved it there, and we were so inspired to try to find a way to tell his story visually that would be commensurate with that.”

And in the process, general audiences will officially be introduced to Miles Morales’ one-of-a-kind backstory, which has helped him become a beloved factor of Marvel Comics over the past few years.

“It’s his Brooklyn upbringing, it’s his culture.” producer Chris Miller explained. “He’s half-Puerto Rican, half-African-American, he’s a product of a happy and alive family, he’s 13-years-old. All that tells the kind of hero he’s going to become, and we’re going to get to experience the Spider-Man legend through this new and exciting lens.”

“To bring Miles to life we worked with an actor that we’ve known for a little while and have been dying to work with,” Lord echoed. “[He] gave a performance that was so rich and so genuine that Miles became everything that we have envisioned and much, much more.”

While larger details for Into the Spider-Verse are still somewhat on the slim side, the second trailer is sure to provide fans with even more of a tease.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be released in theaters on December 14th.