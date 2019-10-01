This Viral Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Cosplay Is Too Adorable

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduced general audiences to Miles Morales when it debuted last year, and it looks like that manifested in some pretty adorable ways. A photo from Twitter user @liziswaydope recently went viral, which showcases her son’s cosplay of Miles in his Spider-Man suit. The pint-sized cosplay has captured the hearts of many, earning over 45,000 likes on Twitter.

My son has been dying to take these pics lol pic.twitter.com/E9Kg4WlcN7 — lvoxo (@liziswaydope) September 29, 2019

This adorable cosplay is just one example of Spider-Verse‘s impact, with viewers young and old being transfixed by Miles Morales’ origin story. The notion of that real-life resonance is something the film’s directors were definitely aware of, but were still surprised by.

“We were working so hard, we were very late in delivering the film so we didn’t really have a moment of pause before the reactions started pouring in,” co-director Bob Persichetti said in an interview earlier this year. “So it was kind of shocking to immediately go from the mix stage to a premiere and a release, but the positivity has been so incredible. There’s one really good story that Rodney has, but I’ve got one that I shared with you from a father of a really good friend of my son who saw this movie and sent a really incredible DM to me about how he grew up in Brooklyn, how he was this sort of really nerdy somewhat cool kid who loved Peter Parker and saw this film with his son and was just talking about how if he had this when he was a kid how much this would’ve meant to him. And he was so happy to share it with his son. So for me, it’s those moments that just make you go, ‘Oh, this is wonderful.’”

“It’s just great that after three years of work, people are embracing it with the spirit that we hoped they would, and the spirit that we put into it,” added co-director Peter Ramsey. “Because we really cared about this story. I mean we’ve got a crew of, what, 800 people, something like that. And everyone really so deeply cared about telling this story the way that we told it and with the heart that we feel it has. So it’s great that people are actually picking up on that and it means something to them.”

Thankfully, it sounds like fans won’t have to wait too long to see Miles return to the big screen, as a Spider-Verse sequel has been in development since late last year.

“We are definitely hard at work on the sequel,” producer Amy Pascal revealed earlier this year. “You can expect another movie.”

What do you think of this adorable Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse cosplay