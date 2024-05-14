Marvel's Agatha Spinoff Confirms Premiere Date, New Official Title

Marvel Studios's WandaVision spinoff is officially on the horizon. On Tuesday, as part of Disney's Upfronts presentation, new details were revealed surrounding the upcoming Disney+ solo series about Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness. During the presentation, it was confirmed that the previously announced Agatha subtitles — Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Agatha: The Darkhold Diaries, Agatha: House of Harkness, and Agatha: The Lying Witch with a Great Wardrobe — have all been red herrings. The real title of the series will be Agatha All Along, and it will debut on Disney+ with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, September 18th.

It was Agatha All Along 🔮



Don’t miss the two-episode premiere of #AgathaAllAlong, September 18 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/hwPSOeJFv6 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 14, 2024

Who Is in the Cast of Agatha All Along?

In addition to Hahn, the cast of Agatha All Along will include fellow WandaVision alums Deborah Jo Rupp as Sharon Davis and Emma Caulfield Ford as Sarah Proctor. New cast members will include Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, and Patti LuPone. The nine-episode series will be directed by head writer Jac Schaeffer, as well as Gandja Monteiro. Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Brad Winderbaum also serve as executive producers on the series.

"I know a little bit, but I can't say anything," Caulfield told ComicBook in a previous interview. "I can't tell you what to expect, because that would reveal something. I know little, just enough to keep me in the right zone. I think it's all going to be really fun. I haven't seen [Kathryn Hahn] yet. I really love her. She's just the best, effortlessly cool."

Will There Be a WandaVision Season 2?

Given the smash success of WandaVision, which ultimately led to the launch of Agatha, some have wondered if a sophomore season of the flagship series might be on the way. Many comments from the series' cast and crew have shot down that possibility, although Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has not ruled it out entirely.

"I've been at Marvel for too long to say a definite no or definite yes to anything in regards to your question about another season of WandaVision but some of the shows that we're about to start filming, we are keeping in mind a structure that would lead into a Season Two and a Season Three in a more direct way than, say, a show like WandaVision which clearly goes into a feature," Feige said in a 2021. "But it is new. That's part of the fun, exciting, adrenaline-boosting creativity that we're able to do, thanks to Disney+, and really to figure out new ways of storytelling. Perhaps someday we'll chart out five seasons of a show, but really we're focusing on delivering the best seasons we can one at a time so far."

As mentioned above, Agatha All Along will debut exclusively on Disney+ on September 18th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

This story is developing...