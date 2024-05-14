Marvel's Ironheart Confirmed for 2025 on Disney+

Ironheart is suiting up next year on Disney+. The Marvel Television series — starring Dominique Thorne as genius inventor Riri Williams, returning after her big screen debut in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — will officially take flight in 2025, Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige announced Tuesday during Disney's upfront presentation. The studio also slated its WandaVision spinoff, now titled Agatha All Along, for September 2024 and dated Daredevil: Born Again for March 2025.

Disney also unveiled the updated logo for Ironheart, which you can see below.

New logo for ‘IRONHEART’. pic.twitter.com/Xh5lxStVqI — One Take 🎬 (@OneTakeNews) May 14, 2024

Ryan Coogler, who introduced Ironheart in his Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever, also serves as executive producer on the series via his Proximity Media banner. Chinaka Hodge, a writer on TNT's Snowpiercer and Netflix's The Midnight Club, is the head writer and series creator on the series based on the Marvel Comics character created by Brian Michael Bendis and Mike Deodato.

"I think what I can say is that it definitely is offering folks a deeper dive into this character that I gather might have maybe piqued some interest [in Wakanda Forever]," Thorne told Deadline at the upfronts. "I think maybe she raised a couple questions, and lots of those could be answered in the show."

In Ironheart, the teenage super-genius who created the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man "returns from MIT to her hometown of Chicago and begins to unravel threads that bring danger and adventure right to her doorstep," per the official synopsis. Anthony Ramos (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) plays Parker Robbins, a.k.a. the mystical misfit known as The Hood, and Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) is credited as Joe McGillicuddy, a new character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.