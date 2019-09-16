New Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Poster Is Amazing and Exclusive

By now, many would agree the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has already earned its place in the superhero film hall of fame. Celebrating another big award win at the Saturn Awards, the team at Mondo has released an all-new Into the Spider-Verse poster and it’s certainly a must-have for any Spider-Man collector. Designed by artist Martin Ansin, the limited-time poster features Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and the rest of the Spider characters as they leap into action against Kingpin and his cronies.

Rather than printing a limited number for people to buy, the item is available now on the Mondo site and will be live until Wednesday, September 18th at 11:59 p.m. Central time. That means if you’ve got the $60 between now and Wednesday, you can buy the poster without having to worry about it selling out. The poster measures in at 24″ by 36″ and is being screen printed by DL Screenprinting.

“I remember watching the first trailer for it, and it was so hyper and fast and layered that I thought that if I ever got to do a poster for Spider-Verse, I would have to fit all those visuals in there,” Ansin said in a statement announcing the new Mondo product. I don’t think I could come up with a minimal design that also feels like the movie, it’s just so rich and detailed… the challenge was in finding a way to compose the poster to make all those characters fit together.”

After the success of Into the Spider-Verse both critically and commercially, Sony has since pushed at least two films into development, a direct sequel, and a female-led spinoff. That’s not including the live-action movies Sony has in development like Morbius or Venom 2 — or any of the reported six television shows they’re making.

“Well, that’s the thing about the Spidey universe. There are so many characters; we haven’t even scratched the surface of it,” producer Amy Pascal said in an interview earlier this year. “I’m always getting calls from [former Amazing Spider-Man writer] Dan Slott saying, ‘But you haven’t done this one yet! You haven’t done that one yet!’”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now streaming on Netflix.

