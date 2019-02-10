‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Wins Best Animated Film at BAFTAs

It looks like the accolades for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse aren’t slowing down anytime soon.

On Sunday, the Sony animated movie earned the prize for Best Animated Film at the 2019 BAFTA Awards. The other nominees in the category were Incredibles 2 and Isle of Dogs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This marks just the latest accolade that Spider-Verse has already been awarded, with the film earning a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice award, a Producers Guild Association award, and a multitude of Annie Awards. It will be interesting to see if Spider-Verse‘s luck is set to continue, with the film in the running for Best Animated Film at the Oscars later this month.

The star-studded film follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), as he gains the powers of Spider-Man — only to quickly realize that he isn’t the only web-slinger in the multiverse. The film also stars Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, John Mulaney, Nicolas Cage, Kimiko Glenn, Liev Schrieber, Brian Tyree Henry, Mahershala Ali, and Zoe Kravitz.

“We were working so hard, we were very late in delivering the film so we didn’t really have a moment of pause before the reactions started pouring in,” co-director Bob Perisichetti explained in a recent interview. “So it was kind of shocking to immediately go from the mix stage to a premiere and a release, but the positivity has been so incredible. There’s one really good story that [co-director] Rodney [Rothman] has, but I’ve got one that I shared with you from a father of a really good friend of my son who saw this movie and sent a really incredible DM to me about how he grew up in Brooklyn, how he was this sort of really nerdy somewhat cool kid who loved Peter Parker and saw this film with his son and was just talking about how if he had this when he was a kid how much this would’ve meant to him. And he was so happy to share it with his son. So for me, it’s those moments that just make you go, ‘Oh, this is wonderful.’”

“It’s just great that after three years of work, people are embracing it with the spirit that we hoped they would, and the spirit that we put into it,” co-director Peter Ramsey added. “Because we really cared about this story. I mean we’ve got a crew of, what, 800 people, something like that. And everyone really so deeply cared about telling this story the way that we told it and with the heart that we feel it has. So it’s great that people are actually picking up on that and it means something to them.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is in theaters now. It’ll be available on Blu-Ray, DVD, and 4K UltraHD on March 19th.