Kevin Smith Explains Every Spider-Man in Film and TV

If seeing Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse left you curious about the franchise’s history, then Kevin Smith is here to help.

A new video posted by Wired, which you can check out above, sees Smith chronicling every version of Spider-Man that has already appeared in film and television. While Smith is not involved with Spider-Verse or any other Spider property, he does an exceptional job with explaining it all, with the video clocking in at almost 22 minutes.

Considering what fans got to see in Spider-Verse, Smith’s video is pretty useful on an array of levels. For one thing, it adds a bit more context to the film’s hilarious post-credits scene. And while the video proves just how many iterations of Peter Parker have appeared on film and TV, that arguably makes the new characters making their big-screen debut in Spider-Verse all the more groundbreaking.

Spider-Verse follows a multiverse of characters who wear the mask, from an older Peter Parker (Jake Johnson) to Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld). Seeing as the latter characters had yet to suit up on the big screen, those tied to the film had to search for inspiration elsewhere.

“We started obviously with Miles, and went on a deep dive in that work, and we just thought it was so strong,” producer Phil Lord explained to ComicBook.com‘s Chris Killian. “And there was so many amazing things that [Bendis] and [Picelli] came up with, and he has an intact family. He comes from two different cultures. That was so rich. That was like the foundation of everything.”

“And Jason Latour, Robbi Rodriguez, and Enrico’s stuff on Spider Gwen was really inspiring obviously,” producer Chris Miller added. “All the dance stuff.”

“We read a bunch of stuff, and every would bring in, ‘Oh, I saw this thing in this one’ and ‘Look at this’ or ‘Here’s a moment of Kingpin that’s kind of like what we’re trying to do.”

And considering the overwhelmingly positive response to Spider-Verse, it sounds like the types of Spider-People shown onscreen will only grow even more.

“Look, we wanted to make a movie that felt like it was the tip of the iceberg,” Lord admitted to ComicBook.com. “You could imagine all of these other things. So it’s music to our ears that people could imagine a Spider-Noir film, and the Spider-Ham insane cartoon.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is in theaters now.