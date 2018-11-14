New ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ TV Spot Features Peter Porker, the Spectacular Spider-Ham

Sony has released a new TV spot for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse featuring Peter Porker, the Amazing Spider-Ham.

The TV spot show Miles Morales and Peter Parker teaming up and assembling and even larger for of spider-characters, including Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man Noir, and others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can watch the TV spot above.

In Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales is voiced by Shameik Moore and Peter Parker is voiced by Jake Johnson. The actors have previously discussed what makes their respective Spider-Man distinct.

“I would introduce Miles as the Brooklyn Spider-Man,” Moore said. “I would say there’s a camaraderie between Peter and Miles in this movie that’s a little different. He finds himself and he’s learning how to be Spider-Man. I mean every Spider-Man has to learn how to be Spider-Man, but he’s lucky. He has Peter, but it’s a little different than we expected. Miles is a special kid. ‘With great power comes great responsibility’ means something a little different with Miles. It’s the same phrase, but this is really forced upon him.”

“I think Peter’s a little bit older,” Johnson said. “I think his back hurts a little bit more, and I don’t think he’s positive he wants to be Spider-Man anymore. And then he meets a young guy who’s got a new spin on Spider-Man and might need his help, but he’s not a teacher…He’s just not sure he wants to do any of this. He doesn’t know if he wants to be Spider-Man or teach someone how to do all these tricks.”

They also touched on the relationship between Miles and Peter.

“They both see something special in the other that they don’t necessarily have,” Johnson explains. “So that there’s something about each of them that they’re both Spider-Man but there’s a uniqueness to Peter and a uniqueness to Miles that the other one likes so that they don’t necessarily want to need each other, but then, in the end, they kind of need each other.”

Are you excited about Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse? Let us know in the comments!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse opens in theaters December 14th.