Here’s What Oscar Isaac Could Look Like as Spider-Man 2099

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse gave fans a surprising twist on a fan-favorite Marvel character, and now we have an idea of how awesome that could look in real life.

Spoilers for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse below!

Marvel artist Will Sliney recently created a drawing of Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara, better known as Spider-Man 2099. You can check out both the full sketch, as well as a close-up, below.

As viewers of Spider-Verse will remember, the film’s post-credits scene featured the surprise debut of Miguel, who was voiced by Isaac. The scene saw Miguel talking to his A.I., Lyla, about his dimension-hopping technology, which he decided to use to “go back to the beginning”. This sent him to the universe of the 1967 Spider-Man cartoon, and hilarity ensued.

While it’s unclear exactly what role Miguel will have in the upcoming Spider-Verse sequel, the notion that Oscar got a chance to portray him on the big screen has certainly delighted a lot of fans. And according to those tied to the film, there’s a chance that other surprising characters just might enter the fray as well.

“I think there’s a bunch [of possible characters], and I don’t want to say too much because there’s a wide breadth of characters that are coming out of the Spider-Man universes now.” producer Chris Miller told ComicBook.com. “And it’s really fun to be able to sort of think about plucking ones that you haven’t seen before or have something interesting thematic to say.”

“I have to think about that,” producer and co-writer Phil Lord added. “That’s a good question that we haven’t been asked before, which is why we’re sitting here going, ‘We don’t have a good [answer]. We are like, ‘Oh, wow. We’re about to go into this big junket. We might have to have an answer for that.’”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is in theaters now.