‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Open Up on Stan Lee’s Bittersweet Cameo

Many fans are still reeling after the death of Stan Lee, as people are left mourning and celebrating the legacy of the Marvel legend who helped bring Spider-Man, the Avengers, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four to life.

In recent years, Lee became renowned for his cameos in films and TV shows as superhero action became the dominant genre in media. The first posthumous cinematic cameo featuring Lee’s voice will come in two weeks when Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse premieres in theaters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who helped bring the animated Spidey film to life, spoke about Lee’s cameo in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian.

“I think that it’s a really warm cameo, and we’ve seen it play with an audience for a few months now, and it’s always been a welcome presence,” said Lord. “People are always excited to see him. We’ve seen it since then with an audience, and there’s still a kind of joy in it, even though we all miss him. The audience basically welcomes him back. It’s like seeing an old friend.”

“I feel like it’s taken on an added poignancy since we lost him, but it still as a moment still plays to cheers, but now with some ‘AHs’, and then some laughs,” said Chris Miller. “I’m just happy that we got to put him in a really integral spot of the movie, and sort of at a really important, emotional moment for the movie. And be able to honor him in a way that felt like it did him some justice.”

Without spilling any spoilers, Lord addressed the scene and pointed out how content Lee is in the film and how his character reflects his legacy.

“It’s a really sweet moment, too. The thing I think is nice about it, that we think is lucky is that he seems like he’s doing well,” Lord said. “He’s in his shop, and he’s helping people out, and he seems wise, and he seems happy. And I think that’s part of what makes it a really warm experience instead of a deeply sad experience.”

Fans will get to see Lee’s cameo when Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse premieres in movie theaters on December 14th.