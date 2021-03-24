Miles Morales: Spider-Man Writer Reveals How Clone Saga Will Help Young Hero

✖

Miles Morales is getting his own version of Spider-Man’s Clone Saga and the writer of the story shared how the experience will shape the young hero. Saladin Ahmed talked to IGN about the upcoming story arc and how it fits with Miles’ journey so far. Viewers across the world have fallen in love with the new Spider-Man and might not be aware of the 1990s storyline that this event builds on. Peter Parker had to deal with clones back in that decade, but things are going to be a little bit different for his young friend. Some might say that these kind of zany situations are what makes you Spider-Man. It seems that Ahmed might agree with some of that statement. Handling adversity is a huge part of the job, and Miles is about to get a giant test of his resolve when clones start screwing up his life.

"Part of the magic of telling Marvel stories is not just the sense that these characters occupy the same universe, but they exist across generations," Ahmed explained. "Putting a newer superstar character through some of the same paces a super hero legend went through gives us all sorts of insight into what makes Miles *Miles* as well as what makes him Spider-Man."

"Pieces of it have been in the back of my mind since the beginning," he added. "One of the joys of taking this long a run on a book is planting...what I'd call 'seeds' more than 'clues.' Clues are things you figure out, seeds are things you GROW."

When asked about the expectations for him flowing into such a polarizing storyline, Ahmed tried to stay focused on the task at hand.

"That sort of stuff sabotages you from the beginning if you let it," Ahmed offered. "My job here is just to tell the best crazy high-octane story possible, focusing on Miles and what makes this HIS Clone Saga. I try not to get distracted by hype, positive or negative!"

THE CLONE SAGA – MILES MORALES-STYLE!

We finally see the full extent of what the Assessor did when he kidnapped Miles back in #7.

This oversized anniversary issue lets the clones loose in Brooklyn and messes with Miles life even more than Peter Parker’s Clone Saga messed HIS life up.

