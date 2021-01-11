Marvel Teases Miles Morales Spider-Man Clone Saga

✖

It looks like Miles Morales will be dealing with his very own "Clone Saga" in April. Marvel Comics teased the upcoming story on social media on Monday, posting a graphic on Twitter that simply reads "Miles Morales: Spider-Man Clone Saga". The official press release from Marvel offered up few additional details, noting "Miles Morales: Spider-Man #25 Kicks Off The Clone Saga. In April 2021, things get wild for Miles." Miles Morales: Spider-Man #25 is expected to go on sale in April and also on Twitter, Saladin Ahmed teased more details will come, posting "all I can say right now is that this is a Thing that has been in the work for Some Time and I can't WAIT to share. more details soon!"

As comics fans know, this won't be the first time a Spider-Man has had a "clone saga" to contend with. Running from 1994 to 1996, the "Clone Saga" arc may be one of the most controversial Spider-Man stories ever. The long-running story ran across a number of Spider-Man titles at the time and centered around the reappearance of the believed-to-be-dead Spider-Man clone from the 1970s. In the story, the clone had somehow survived the battle with the Jackal and, after bonding with Peter Parker following an attack by Kaine, had been living for years as Peter's "cousin" Ben Reilly while also working on his own superhero identity as Scarlet Spider.

Ben Reilly briefly replaced Peter as Spider-Man (Peter went into a sort of retirement after Jackal suggest that Ben is the "real" Peter Parker). It's complicated, part of that due to the length of the story. The arc had initially been meant to be a short simplification of the Spider-Man mythos but ended up expanding far from that. The story remains controversial among Spider-Man fans as well, with many not enjoying the story itself, but at the same time being big fans of Ben Reilly.

While it's unclear how or if that "Clone Saga" will factor into Miles Morales: Spider-Man Clone Saga, Miles has had his own clone-related encounters before. In Miles Morales: Spider-Man #18, Miles did encounter a clone of himself who appeared to be killed, though anything is possible. It's comics, after all.

Are you excited for Miles Morales: Spider-Man Clone Saga? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.