Spider-Man Fan Made Fully Functioning Web Shooters and They Are Amazing

Recent years have been pretty great for Spider-Man fans, between a billion-dollar franchise, a hit video game, and the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Fans have begun to show their love for Marvel’s wall-crawler in quite a lot of endearing ways — including one pretty awesome piece of prop engineering. A video recently made the rounds online which showcases a fan’s attempt at recreating functional Spider-Man web-slingers. The end result is pretty darn effective, with the webbing able to attach to a wide array of surfaces.

In terms of Spider-Man’s big-screen future, a proper sequel for Spider-Verse is in the cards, as well as a female-fronted spinoff led by Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy. Fans can also look forward to Sony’s ever-evolving series of spinoff films, which highlight villains like Venom and Morbius. And of course, there’s the nature of Tom Holland’s next portrayal of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which came to fruition after a new deal was reached by Sony and Marvel Studios.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement shortly after the deal was announced. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

“This is terrific,” producer Amy Pascal added. “Peter Parker’s story took a dramatic turn in Far From Home and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes. This has been a winning partnership for the studios, the franchise and the fans and I’m overjoyed it will continue.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.