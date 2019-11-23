Spider-Man Fan Compares Real-Life Drone Display to Mysterio’s Mayhem

Spider-Man is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after that standoff that took a good chunk of the summer. If this social media post from a Spider-Man fan is anything to go by, people are still in love with what Spider-Man: Far From Home did with the character. Rex Chapman, former athlete and Twitter video poster extraordinaire, posted a video of a drone animation in China. Near the top of a building, the machines form the figure of a person with many orbiting the figure as it walks forward off the building. It’s all very impressive, but a fan named J.A. Medders pointed out the setup was really similar to how Mysterio used the Elementals in the recent movie. Lots of people on Twitter agreed and the tweet piled on the likes and retweets. The convincing nature of Mysterio’s illusions are a huge reason why no one can be quite sure that they’ve seen the last of the villain. Far From Home’s ending left it open to interpretation. If you ask director Jon Watts, he’s not going to tell you either.

“It’s Mysterio, so who knows?” director Jon Watts said to /Film when asked about Quentin Beck’s status after the climax of the movie. “He definitely seemed dead.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is literally what happened in Spider-Man: Far From Home https://t.co/54VPhNNbs3 — J.A. Medders (@mrmedders) November 21, 2019

Far From Home‘s producer, Eric Carroll, hinted that Mysterio could return a couple of months ago during a set visit. He also suggested that the villain’s character arc could end up mirroring Baron Mordo’s. That character was a friend then enemy of Stephen Strange in that film.

“We wanted to find our ‘in’ and similar to what we did with Mordo in Doctor Strange,” Carroll began.

The producer continued, “We wanted to give them time to have relationships so when and if we get to do something different with Mysterio, it really feels like a betrayal… and we’re hopefully setting the stage for something really spectacular and that feels really Spider-Man, which is, again, if we get to do something else with this character, then they’ve already got this really personal relationship.”

Some of the damage has already been done to Spider-Man though. Mysterio left some scars on Peter Parker, because of that massive twist in the post-credits scene. The illusionist framed the Wall-Crawler for his murder and dropped the footage off to J. Jonah Jameson with Spider-Man’s identity.

“If the movie keeps asking this question of ‘Who’s going to be the next Iron Man?’ and Spider-Man is finally shaking that legacy and starting to finally chart his own path and step up in his own way, I thought it would be really ironic to rob him of that opportunity to reveal himself of the world,” Watts explained. “In this movie that’s all about exploring truth and self-deception, it felt like an interesting ironic twist for Mysterio to essentially win by making Peter’s biggest secret public knowledge.“