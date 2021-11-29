Marvel Fans Freaking Out After Spider-Man: No Way Home Ticket Sales Crash Theater Websites

Tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home were supposed to go on sale Monday morning at midnight. Some Spidey fans were quick to the draw to get their tickets, and then the proverbial crap hit the fan. Minutes after tickets were first posted to ticket-selling websites, the marketplaces started to crash one by one.

Within minutes, the ticket-selling platforms for AMC, Regal, and Fandango were all momentarily taken offline, and the Alamo Drafthouse website followed shortly thereafter. As of this writing, most of the websites—as expected—are still having issues connecting while some, like AMC, have introduced a waiting queue to put people in line for their chance at buying tickets.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep scrolling to see what everyone is saying…

Why Not?!

https://twitter.com/wonryong/status/1465187589296689161?s=20

AAAHHHHH!!!

https://twitter.com/hera621/status/1465187628513435654?s=20

Keep on Trying

https://twitter.com/dancorbittiii/status/1465187646561570818?s=20

Fight of Our Lives

https://twitter.com/rndmburner/status/1465187649736658953?s=20

Who’s We???

https://twitter.com/alexr790/status/1465187661874970626?s=20

AMC Down

https://twitter.com/AndrewRGoodman/status/1465187779973812227?s=20

Keeps Crashing

https://twitter.com/aanngelinna/status/1465187782498914310?s=20

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.