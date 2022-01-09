Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to dominate the box office and now the Tom Holland-staring film has crossed another major threshold. The film has no made $1.5 billion at the global box office and is currently the 8th biggest movie of all-time worldwide. No Way Home has now outperformed fellow MCU films The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron as well as Frozen II and Furious 7. The film is the biggest box office since the start of the coronavirus pandemic by far and even with surging case numbers due to the omicron variant continues to be a powerhouse. Also, it’s worth noting that No Way Home‘s box office haul is especially impressive as it’s hitting these numbers without China, the world’s biggest movie market.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. The Jon Watts directed film has been hugely popular with both fans and critics alike with the film sitting at a 90 percent Tomatometer and a 95 percent Audience Score. ComicBook.com‘s Spencer Perry awarded it a 4-out-of-5 five score in his review. He writes:

“Spider-Man: No Way Home marks a clear line in the sand for this character, a delineation point of where things might go. Throughout the movie, the implication is that this huge story must be told so that things can go back to being smaller, friendly neighborhood sized, but can they? Will Marvel and Sony allow a follow-up to this movie to actually be contained? The economics of modern Hollywood would certainly lead you to believe the answer is ‘No,’ but Marvel and Sony leave things in an interesting place and clearly have a Peter Parker suited to handle more. If it is the end, though, it has the best final shot of any of the Marvel Studios Spider-Man movies.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Holland as Peter Parker, Zendaya as MJ, and Jacob Batalon as Ned. Returning villains include Jamie Foxx as Electro, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now.