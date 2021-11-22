Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Freaking Out Over Electro’s Usage of Stark Tech

There is a lot more going on with the the villains in Spider-Man: No Way Home than we initially thought. The newest trailer for No Way Home made it look like there was some kind of nano-tech enhancement on Doc Ock’s suit arms, and it had fans wondering where the additional upgrades came from. Now, thanks to a new TV spot, a closer look at Electro’s new costume provides what appears to be a direct tie to Tony Stark.

Jamie Foxx’s Electro is getting a big redesign in No Way Home, ditching the blue look from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 for an updated take on his classic comic costume. It was difficult to see in the trailer, but a close-up in the TV spot showed where Electro’s power is coming from, and it looks like the sam Arc Reactor that Tony Stark designed and used to keep himself alive for years.

There’s no telling just yet how this Electro could have gotten ahold of an Arc Reactor, but there are obviously some theories. Could he have killed the Tony Stark in his reality? Could the Tony in that universe have helped him? There’s no way to know just yet, but it’s hard to mistake the look of that technology on his suit.

Marvel fans everywhere took to social media to react to this potentially shocking reveal, pun intended. You can check out some of the reactions below!

