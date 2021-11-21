New Spider-Man Teaser Shows Closer Look at Electro’s Return

Jamie Foxx’s Electro was one of the first characters rumored for an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home earlier this year. Then the film’s initial teaser then teased his appearance before the trailer revealed his full-on comic-accurate look. Now, a new television spot revealed an even closer look at the character, and fans can’t get enough.

Just like in the second teaser, this shot also shows him powering up, albeit from a different angle. In fact, Foxx’s likeness is as clear as day in the moment.

In addition to Foxx returning as Electro, Willem Dafoe is also returning as the version of Green Goblin he previously played in Sam Raim’s Spider-Man trilogy. Rhys Ifans and Thomas Haden Church are also expected to return to reprise their roles as Lizard and Sandman, respectively.

“It was actually a funny story of when I met Willem for the first time,” Spidey star Tom Holland previously said. “Obviously at that time all of the villains in the film it was a huge secret that they were in the film. So they would walk around set with these cloaks on and naturally you know these guys were very excited to be coming back and bringing these roles back to life that they came to set a week before they started shooting to just see what it was like. Meet Jon (Watts, director), meet myself, hang out on set and have a good time. I just sort of bumped into this guy in a cloak. I was like, ‘Watch out mate.’ And he took his hood off and I almost got really scared. ‘Oh sh-t, the Goblin is here.’ He was lovely, he was really wonderful. A real joy to work with.”

