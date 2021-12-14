First Spider-Man: No Way Home Reactions Surface Online

After months and months of speculation and absolutely wild fan theories, members of the press finally got to see Spider-Man: No Way Home in its entirety. Monday night, Sony and Marvel Studios teamed up for the world premiere of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s third solo Spider-Man movie, with plenty of celebrities and members of the media in attendance. Now that some movie-goers have had the chance to see the movie, the social embargo has lifted and people are tweeting their first reactions to the highly anticipated feature.

As expected, most are praising the movie’s massive scope and its ambitious plot. Intertwined with plenty of a heart, most are saying it includes more emotion than one would think.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.

Absolutely Insane

Spider-Man: No Way Home is probably the best time I've had in a theater since Endgame. Tom Holland just owns the thing and even though it's absolutely insane at times, it's SUCH a #Spidey movie. https://t.co/a34M6yFFdM — Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) December 14, 2021

Exciting Future

Spider-Man: No Way Home feels a movie version of a big comic book event miniseries (ala Batman Hush). It was more emotional than I was expecting, justifies the ending I didn’t like from Far From Home, and sends the franchise in an exciting direction. pic.twitter.com/8OQCCGYDmw — Peter Sciretta (@PeterSciretta) December 14, 2021

Feelings

#SpiderManNoWayHome makes you feel every feeling you could possibly feel.



It is 2.5 hours of nonstop emotion, action, quips, and heart. Everything you want from a Peter Parker story.



It has never been a better time to be a Spider-Man fan. @MCU_Direct — Matt Roembke (@mattroembke) December 14, 2021

Epic

#SpiderManNoWayHome is epic. Really impressed how much it delivers. One might even say it overdelivers. Funny, frenetic, ultimately really emotional. Can’t imagine many/ any Spidey fans will be disappointed. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) December 14, 2021

Emotional

I can confidently say #SpiderManNoWayHome is THE BEST live-action Spider-Man movie. A thrilling & emotional end to the “Homecoming” trilogy, but also a smart, fun & exciting tribute to 20 years of Spider-Man movies. Both hilarious & heartbreaking, I honestly loved every second. pic.twitter.com/8xpqbTNgfz — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 14, 2021

Hype

https://twitter.com/NateBrail/status/1470642208759943169

Simply Amazing

#SpiderManNoWayHome is simply amazing. Every scene w/ Willem Dafoe is GREAT. A love letter to the fans. I don’t even want to say anything else. I love Homecoming, but this may be my favorite of the trilogy. Can’t wait to see it again. 🕷❤️ pic.twitter.com/GBia3SlCqs — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) December 14, 2021

*****

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th. What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!