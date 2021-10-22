Spider-Man: No Way Home Has A Long Rumored Run Time

How long is Spider-Man: No Way Home going to be? Well if you were expecting to get in and out of the movie theater before getting towards that 3-hour mark, you better think again. The latest report from a Marvel movie insider claims that No Way Home is supposedly carrying a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes (or 150 minutes). That makes it the longest entry in Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man trilogy – but not by much. Spider-Man: Homecoming ran 2 hours and 13 minutes, while Spider-Man: Far From Home ran 2 hours and 9 minutes.

It should surprise exactly no one that Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to be longest entry in the trilogy; if anything, it should probably surprise fans that the film is less than 3 hours long! After all, No Way Home will be the most stacked Spider-Man film that we’ve ever seen in terms of characters. Between the few reveals so far (plus all the rumors we’ve heard about) No Way Home has the challenge of introducing Peter Parker’s new status quo since having his superhero identity exposed; bringing Peter and Doctor Strange together for a multiverse-shattering event; revealing all the past (and present?) Spider-Man movie characters from across the multiverse that come together to form the Sinister Six; and seeing Tom Holland’s Spider-Man meet and interact with Spider-Verse allies that supposedly include Tobey Maguire and/or Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man characters, as well as Tom Hardy’s Venom.

If the size of that paragraph above doesn’t make it clear, Spider-Man: No Way Home has a LOT going on in its story. In fact, a lot of fans are more worried that Spider-Man: No Way Home will end up being too scattered with all the different characters and screen time they require to even tell a focused story. Those anxieties haven’t been helped by other “reports” claiming that Marvel and Sony have had to do some redos on No Way Home to fix that very issue.

That all said, it’s far from impossible for the next Spider-Man movie to tell a compelling and focused story with a massive ensemble of characters – and get it all done in 2.5 hours. That is especially true if No Way Home turns out to be what fans expect: an end to Tom Holland’s Marvel Cinematic Universe run – but just the start of the massive Spider-Man Universe franchise that Sony has in the works. No Way Home may just be an introduction.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be in theaters on December 17th.