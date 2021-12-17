Spider-Man: No Way Home Leak Shows Peter Parker and Doctor Strange in Action

✖

We've known for a while now that Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange was going to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now, a pair of set photos have surfaced online showing the Sorcerer Supreme and Tom Holland's Peter Parker meeting up outside the former's Sanctum Sanctorum. On one side of the screen, you have Holland's web-slinger in his red and black suit, and on the other, Cumberbatch can be seen in his full Strange get-up — Cloak of Levitation and all.

Though we saw leaked set photos plenty of times throughout the production, this is the first time Cumberbatch's involvement has been captured. These two snapshots appear to be from a studio-built set as blue screens line the background.

New set photo shows Tom Holland meeting Doctor strange#SpidermanNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/5288zoFlwi — NoWay (@1mperial32) August 1, 2021

No Way Home picks up sometime after the multiverse was ripped open in Loki and serves as a direct prequel to the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. According to Loki helmer Kate Herron, the filmmakers behind these respective properties never collaborated with one another, as Marvel Studios had producers the filmmakers would work through.

"Not between filmmakers. So basically every filmmaker has a sort of, you work with an executive producer from Marvel," Herron previously told ComicBook.com. "So I was working with a producer called Kevin Wright and he would have those internal conversations and then he would come back and be like, 'This is anything we need to shift from that bigger multi-verse conversation.' So there definitely was places that in the story we tweaked it, but particularly in how we explain stuff in the Miss Minutes video. And then obviously like When He Remains is telling his story and how he did everything, I think that was, we had an idea, but it was sort of always evolving based upon the ripple effect of the nature of the beast basically."

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.

