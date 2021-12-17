✖

Spider-Man: No Way Home's new Spider-Man suit has been revealed thanks to a new Marvel LEGO set hitting the market. Fans know by now that every new Spider-Man movie Marvel Studios and Sony put out must come with a new costume for star Tom Holland, and No Way Home will be no different. As you can see below, the new Spider-Man costume will be a red and black design, with a big gold spider logo in the middle. It's a pretty significant change as far as Spider-Man suits go, with some serious Iron Man vibes but as always, we'll need to see the full suit to be sure.

(Photo: LEGO)

(Photo: LEGO)

The LEGO set in question is titled "Spider-Man at the Sanctum Workshop" and as the title suggests, the LEGO set seems based on a scene where Spider-Man pays a visit to his old Avengers: Infinity War pal, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Doctor Strange's presence in No Way Home was one of the early rumored leaks about No Way Home, which this LEGO set basically confirms. That's also a strong sign that the rumors of No Way Home opening the door to a multiverse of alternate Spider-Man variants (Tobey Magurie and Andrew Garfield) as well as different villains from other films (Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx's Electro, Alfred Molina's Doc Ock) all showing up.

You always have to take these Marvel merchandise "reveals" with a grain of salt; you never can tell what's an official part of the movie, and what is extra added for the playset. For example: that big bug creature pictured above is not Scorpion, so don't jump to that conclusion. It's just a "giant bug monster" so kids have a villain to battle. The real question is: will Benedict Wong's Wong actually be rocking that hip look in No Way Home?

Details of the Spider-Man: No Way Home Doctor Strange LEGO set are below:

Fans of Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home playset can amaze their friends with LEGO® Marvel Spider-Man at the Sanctum Workshop (76185). With authentic details, awesome accessories and a monster bug to battle, the set inspires endless imaginative play and impressive displays. Doctor Strange’s action-packed HQ

The Master of the Mystic Arts’ cellar is filled with fun items to engage fans of the Marvel movies and encourage endless creative roleplay. There are cool tools, bicycles, a game controller, candelabra, boom box, mystical glowing stone, plus lots more magical surprises for kids to discover. The set includes 4 popular minifigures: Spider-Man, MJ, Wong – and Doctor Strange wearing the Cloak of Levitation. Play possibilities are expanded further with a buildable, giant bug monster with gripping claws. For more building fun, the free LEGO Building Instructions app includes digital Instructions PLUS, which allows kids to zoom, rotate and visualize their playset as they build.

