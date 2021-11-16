Spider-Man: No Way Home Second Trailer Time Revealed And How To Watch Online

After weeks of anticipation from fans, we’re finally about to see the new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film, which will debut in just over a month, has an ever-growing amount of speculation and hype surrounding it, down to when the trailer is expected to be released online. Luckily, Sony Pictures happened to give fans a pretty clear answer, in the form of a video previewing the upcoming trailer. The video, which shows stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon reacting to the new trailer out of context, was accompanied by a tweet from 7:30 PM CT indicating that fans would get to see the trailer in “T-minus 24 hours.” This means that we can safely expect the second No Way Home trailer to be released around 8:30/7:30 PM CT.

T-minus 24 hours until you get to see what they’re watching. 👀 New #SpiderManNoWayHome Trailer Tomorrow. @SpiderManMovie pic.twitter.com/9L8ZHdQTWA — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) November 16, 2021

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. The film will also star Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson. Reports have also indicated that Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man movies, and Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s a close relationship,” Cumberbatch explained to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. “They’re neighborhood superheroes, and they’ve had an experience or two. They’ve got history. It might be the case that Peter asks me to help him do something? I think I’m allowed to say that much. I help him fill in his tax returns. That’s what I do.”

Are you excited for Spider-Man: No Way Home? Will you be eagerly awaiting the debut of the second trailer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17th.