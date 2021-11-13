Spider-Man: No Way Home fans are getting that new trailer at a fan event on Tuesday. This news comes straight from Marvel and Sony who have announced this massive spectacle in Los Angeles. For people who can’t make it to the City of Angels, we assume that the trailer will be released online as well after the event is over. It’s a massive day of celebration for all the people out there that have been begging for another trailer since the first one popped up. That clip set a YouTube record for the most-viewed trailer as it eclipsed Avengers: Endgame. No Way Home‘s second trailer could exceed that number if there are more of the plot threads being teased in the marketing present. At any rate, no one saw a lot of this coming, and fans will be trying to get into that fan event any way they possibly can.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has been adamant about trying to manage fan expectations headed into No Way Home. When speaking with Empire Magazine, he talked about all those fan theories swirling around this film. While it can be fun to dream of all the wild possibilities of the Multiverse, audiences have to be careful not to psych themselves out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Rumors are fun, because many of them are true, and many of them are not true,” the executive said. “The danger is when you get into the expectations game of wanting people to be excited about the movie they get, and not disappointed about a movie they don’t get.”

Last night, Extra spoke to Andrew Garfield about his involvement with No Way Home. The star contends that he’s not in the film, but is excited for whatever Marvel has planned.

“I really love what that whole team have done with the character,” Garfield explained. “Like, I really love what Jon Watts has done, what Tom has done, what Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige have done with this incarnation of the character, and they have given it so much soul and so much fun and joy and it is so true to the character… I will say this: I’m very excited to see what they’ve done with their third installment.”

Sony provided a synopsis for Spider-Man: No Way Home down below:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

What do you think Marvel and Sony have put in this trailer? Let us know down in the comments!