Tom Holland and Spider-Man: No Way Home Stars Freak Out While Watching the New Trailer

The hype surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home is about as massive as it gets. With rumors of old Marvel character resurfacing, and the multiverse being broken wide open, there is no shortage of excitement from the MCU’s third Spider-Man movie. Sony and Marvel Studios are finally offering a little more footage from the film on Tuesday, with the release of . Before we get to see it, however, the stars of the film are checking it out.

On Monday evening, just 24 hours before Sony and Marvel debut the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, the studios released a video teasing what’s to come. The video shows stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon as they watch and react to the new No Way Home trailer for the first time. Take a look!

T-minus 24 hours until you get to see what they’re watching. 👀 New #SpiderManNoWayHome Trailer Tomorrow. @SpiderManMovie pic.twitter.com/9L8ZHdQTWA — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) November 16, 2021

The three stars, who have become close friends throughout their tenure in the MCU, freak out together while watching the new trailer from a couch. Zendaya gets excited about a certain stunt scene, while Batalon exclaims that fans are going to “freak out” when they see a certain moment in the trailer.

No Way Home will be Holland’s third solo Spider-Man movie, and his sixth overall appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ahead of the film’s debut, he opened up about how he’s grown throughout his time playing Peter Parker.

“I’ve grown and changed in the best ways possible. I really learned how to stand up for myself. When you first start making these films, you’ve got to do as you’re told, and you don’t think anything of it,” Holland told . “But as time goes on you realize that you’re an actor in your film, and you need to protect yourself. Sometimes I’ll say ‘No’ as a full sentence. I’ve learned how to stand up for myself , how to behave in a professional capacity when you’re the leader. I’ve learned how to enjoy my fame, rather than run away from it”

“It’s been an amazing experience,” he continued. “And as an actor, I’ve found so much confidence in my ability, through having this safety blanket that is Spider-Man. It’s like a playground for me. Somewhere I can play freely, and make mistakes. And sometimes those mistakes are the birth of the best idea, and that’s where the character’s growing from.”

