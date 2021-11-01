Spider-Man: No Way Home Set Photo Shows Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in a Winter Wonderland

The wait for Spider-Man: No Way Home continues on, as the film’s December release date gets closer and closer. As fans wait for the second trailer, any additional looks at the blockbuster are proving to be appreciated. A new set photo posted by the Instagram account @onset.unseen is here to tide fans over, showing Tom Holland’s take on Peter Parker walking down a snowy New York street. That set up was previously teased in set photos earlier this year, and as we saw in the film’s first trailer, winter time will be factoring into the story in a unique way.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. The film will also star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson. Reports have also indicated that Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man movies, and Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2.

“Sony is absolutely handling the marketing for Spider-Man. Kevin Feige and his team are closely partnering with the Sony team on those. So there is coordination in that sense,” Walt Disney Studios marketing president Asad Ayaz recently told The Hollywood Reporter. “We also make sure we are aware of who is dropping what when. But we are not working together on the campaigns because it’s their film. They are handling it but there is a level of coordination to make sure that it’s a win-win for everybody.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17th.