Spider-Man 3 Set Photo Reveals a Snowy Christmas Setting

✖

Spider-Man: Home for the Holidays? A photo from the Atlanta set of Marvel and Sony's untitled Spider-Man 3 reveals a donut shop decorated for the Christmas season, suggesting a time jump after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home. The threequel, which producer Kevin Feige internally refers to as Homecoming 3, won't be a happy holiday for Peter Parker (Tom Holland): Far From Home ended with the young Avenger framed for the supposed murder of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and his secret identity exposed to the world by DailyBugle.net pundit J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons).

The set photo captured by Atlanta Filming shows the Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop covered in snow, along with frosted-over windows decorated with a festive wreath and a "Merry Christmas" message:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Filming (@atlanta_filming)

This latest look at the set of Homecoming 3 comes after ComicBook.com's Phase Zero reported Daredevil star Charlie Cox reprised the Matt Murdock role in an as-yet-revealed capacity. Cox joins returning Spider-Man stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Spider-Man 2's Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, The Amazing Spider-Man 2's Jamie Foxx as Electro, and Holland's Avengers co-star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange.

When ComicBook.com asked Feige about Homecoming 3's connection to WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — as well as the so-far unconfirmed returns of past Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield — the characteristically tight-lipped Marvel Studios producer hinted it all comes down to the Multiverse.

"The biggest clue is the title of the second Doctor Strange movie. That's the biggest clue of where the Multiverse of Madness is taking us and how we're exploring that," Feige said of the Sam Raimi-directed sequel pairing Strange and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). "It's surreal to me that we're talking about a Spider-Man 3. I worked on a movie called Spider-Man 3 many years ago directed by Mr. Sam Raimi. So this clearly, the shorthand of calling it Spider-Man 3 now, it's fine. We call it Homecoming 3."

Plot details remain closely guarded, but Feige has described Homecoming 3 as "Peter-focused and Peter-based" after partnering Parker with mentors Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). In 2019, Holland teased the threequel would be "something very special" and "something very different."

Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 swings into theaters on December 17. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases in theaters on March 25, 2022.