Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Reveals The One Cast Member He Hasn’t Met Yet

Pictures of Spider-Man are all J. Jonah Jameson got out of the production of Spider-Man: No Way Home, apparently. In a newly-released interview, franchise star Tom Holland told CinemaBlend that he still has not met Spider-Man original trilogy star J.K. Simmons, even though the actor had a brief-but-key role in Spider-Man: Far From Home and now appears in a broader role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The fact that the two characters aren’t exactly best pals likely lends to this, since it means they have little reason to share the screen.

There’s also the fact that the movie was filmed partially during the covid-19 pandemic, and that film in general now allows for characters to be shot separately and then composited together, even if in-story, they are supposed to be sharing a space. But Holland says there’s still time down the road.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Do you know what? I’ve never actually met J.K. Simmons,” Holland revealed. “We’ve never had a scene together. There’samoment in this film where we share a look when I’m on the side of a building, but that’s it. I’ve never actually had the pleasure to meet him, I’m a huge fan of his work. I know that during filming, Covid protocols were very serious. There were bubbles, they were trying to keep us safe, so unfortuately, due to the nature of the process of filming this film, I didn’t get the chance to meet him. I’m sure I will one day.”

You can see the conversation below.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will square off against villains from the franchise’s past — but not against ones he has seen before. On December 17th, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki, and What If…?, Marvel’s multiverse seems to be more wide open than ever before, and that has some fans expecting to see Garfield’s Spider-Man, as well as Tobey Maguire’s, share the screen with Holland. Following the commercial success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there’s hardly a more commonsense character for Marvel to begin exploring its infinite Earths with.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17.