“No Official Plans” for New Spider-Man Trilogy After No Way Home

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios aren’t taking another swing at a new Spider-Man trilogy just yet. In an interview published Monday, franchise producer Amy Pascal told Fandango Sony is planning “the next three” Spider-Man movies with Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios and Tom Holland back in the title role. The Sony’s Spider-Man Universe producer then said the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, co-financed by Sony and Disney as part of a new two-movie deal reached in 2019, isn’t the final Spider-Man movie or the final Sony movie set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal said. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sony insiders say the studio hopes to continue its “strong relationship” and collaboration with Holland and Feige but there are currently “no official plans” for the next Spider-Man trilogy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In an unprecedented pact, Sony and Disney agreed to a five-film deal bringing Holland’s rebooted Spider-Man into the MCU in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. The Disney-distributed film was followed by Sony’s Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, two Marvel’s Avengers sequels in 2018 and 2019, and Sony’s Spider-Man: Far From Home that same year.

A Spider-Man split nearly pulled Holland’s web-slinger out of the universe home to Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and the Avengers before both studios agreed to new terms. In 2019, Sony and Disney struck a second deal for a Spider-Man 3 — co-financed by Sony/Disney in a 75/25 split — and one more Spider-Man appearance in a Marvel Studios movie.

Pascal recently told GQ she’s talked to Holland about doing “100 more” Spider-Man sequels, saying, “I’m never going to make Spider-Man movies without him. Are you kidding me?”

But Holland appeared to cast doubt on his Spider-Man return in that same interview, published not long after Sony’s Spider-Man Universe spin-off Venom: Let There Be Carnage ended with a post-credits scene teasing a crossover with Tom Hardy’s Venom.

“Maybe it is time for me to move on. Maybe what’s best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film,” the 25-year-old actor told GQ, referring to Peter Parker’s even-younger successor from the comics. “I have to take Peter Parker into account as well, because he is an important part of my life… [but] if I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.”

Earlier this year, Holland said he hoped to renew his expired Spider-Man contract with Sony after No Way Home and that he would play the character “for as long as they will have me.”

“If they want me to make 10 Spider-Man movies,” he told USA Today at the time, “you better believe I will be there.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.