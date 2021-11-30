Fight Breaks Out Over Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets At Theater In Mexico





Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets have some fans in Mexico fighting for their spot in the theater. Diario De Morelos documented the fervor and the rush to see Tom Holland’s last film in the Homecoming trilogy has bubbled over. Online, things did not look much better as there were fans posting how hard it was to get tickets at their local theater on Spider-Monday. Cinepolis theater in Cuernavaca, Mexico played host to the dust-up and you can see multiple people down below getting their shots in. Luckily, people standing around did quick work in diffusing the situation. (It is helpful to note that everyone will get to see the movie in due time. Maybe, it’s not worth coming to blows over…) Still, the existence of videos like this points to how difficult it was to get the tickets on day one and the sense of urgency among the fans who love these movies. Check out the footage for yourself.

As if to wit, Fandango just announced that No Way Home is the biggest ticket presale earner since Avengers: Endgame. It managed to leapfrog movies like Star Wars: The Last Jedi, The Rise of Skywalker, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Avengers: Infinity Way. That’s wild to consider that they are either cultural behemoths like Star Wars or ensemble cast mega-hits like the Avengers franchise. But, this is how much hype has been heaped on this Multiverse adventure before the movie even had a trailer. The release of those two clips only served to kick things into the stratosphere. In a conversation with Fandango, producer Amy Pascal says that they’ve been trying not to spoil things for people.

In Mexico, people are literally fighting for tickets for Spiderman No Way Home. I can't see The Flash having this much interest… #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/nkIt4QW1aO — Nancy (@Vegetasgirl92) November 30, 2021

Pascal explained, “You know. Yes, we’ve been… we don’t want to spoil things for people, you know? That’s one of the problems with movies is that people know everything before they walk into the theater. So we’ve been trying to make sure people get the full theatrical experience when they go to the movie. And yeah, you try to never confirm anything in any movie, but this one is a big one.”

Sony dropped a fresh description of Spider-Man: No Way Home:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

Did you have trouble getting tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home? Let us know down in the comments!