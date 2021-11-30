Spider-Man No Way Home Tickets Going For Massive Amounts of Money on eBay





Spider-Man: No Way Home fans are coughing up a massive amount of money for tickets in eBay. If you scroll the site right now, you can see multiple passes to see the movie on day one going for as much as $2,500 each. With how prevalent scalping has become online in every facet of life, this shouldn’t come as a shock. It is not hyperbole to say that No Way Home is the most anticipated movie of the entire year. Sony and Marvel Studios are cashing in on months of hype surrounding the latest trip into the Spider-Verse. Two trailers for the film are breaking records and spewing YouTube breakdowns even weeks after release. Spider-Monday saw people digitally lining up to get the chance to purchase a ticket to the film. (It honestly felt more like a Nike SNKRS release where fans were posting their failure to get passes for the film on the big day.) Don’t expect this hysteria to subside in the lead-up to No Way Home either. The train is running and there’s no end to the fervor in sight.

In a recent conversation with Fandango, Sony Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal talked about the all-consuming hype surrounding this movie. She said the leaks are something they have to contend with as things progress. Fans are anxious to see what happens, apparently enough so to spend almost $25,000 on seats for opening night.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spider-Man tickets are being scalped on eBay for $25K lmaoooo anywho



WHO SECURED A W AND GOT THEIR TICKETS FOR NO WAY HOME pic.twitter.com/AnwiiY54Ir — Bee 🐝 🇩🇴 (@SavinTheBees) November 29, 2021

“Boy, you could probably answer that question,” Pascal joked with the outlet. “You know. Yes, we’ve been… we don’t want to spoil things for people, you know? That’s one of the problems with movies is that people know everything before they walk into the theater. So we’ve been trying to make sure people get the full theatrical experience when they go to the movie. And yeah, you try to never confirm anything in any movie, but this one is a big one.”

Marvel describes Spider-Man: No Way Home:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

How much would you be willing to pay for Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets? Let us know in the comments!