Tom Holland Reveals How He Pranked His Brother in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Today was a big day for Spider-Man fans as folks finally learned the title of the upcoming movie, which is Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie will see the return of major cast members like Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Zendaya (MJ), and Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), but those aren't the only folks expected to appear. Last month, Holland's brother, Harry Holland, was spotted on set, and Tom just confirmed with The Tonight Show who his sibling will be playing in the movie. The actor also shared a little prank he pulled while they were filming their scene.

"This will be the first Spider-Man movie with two Hollands in it," Fallon revealed. The host goes on to ask Holland if it’s true that Harry will be in the new Spider-Man movie and Holland confirmed, "Yes, this is correct, yes." Fallon asked who Harry plays and if he already filmed his part and Holland replied, "Yes, in Cherry, he has a small cameo in Cherry, and he plays a character called the shaky kid, and he's a drug dealer. So we kind of had this idea that in every film I would be in that Harry would reprise his role as the shaky kid. So he is back again in his own sort of weird MCU Cinematic Universe cameo as the ecstasy-dealing shaky kid." Fallon went on to ask if it was fun filming together and if they picked on each other during the production.

"It’s interesting. In the scene, he gets flipped upside-down. Spider-Man webs him upside-down, and then he’s swinging back and forth while I’m having an argument with someone, and he’s kind of singing through frame. And I’ve obviously done that for years. Being upside-down is second nature for me now, so I know how difficult it can be. So at the beginning of the day, I was making the takes extra, extra long just to see how long it would take before he blacked out," Holland shared with a laugh. "But then towards the end of the day, I really did start to get worried about him. And I was sort of saying to the director, ‘Listen, man, we got to move on now. Look at him, he can hardly speak anymore.'"

Holland added, "It’s a funny scene, though, and it was really fun for me to get to share that moment with him. I’m sure my mum and dad will be very proud." You can watch the full interview here.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently scheduled to hit theatres on December 17th.