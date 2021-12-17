Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland’s Brother Harry Holland Spotted On Set

✖

Marvel's Spider-Man 3 or Homecoming 3 is currently in production and rumors about the movie's cast have been taking over the Internet these last few months. Last month, we learned the movie could feature Andrew Garfield as The Amazing Spider-Man's Spider-Man, Kirsten Dunst as MJ from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, Alfred Molina as Doc Ock from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2, Charlie Cox as Daredevil from the Netflix series, and potentially more. Earlier today, Tom Holland was spotted on set in a new Spidey suit, but that isn't the only thing that's catching people's attention. Harry Holland, Tom's younger brother, was also seen on set. Could the younger Holland be the latest in a long line of rumored guest stars?

"Harry Holland is on set too it seems," @qLxke_ included in a thread of set photos. They also included a screenshot of a blurb that says, "While dressed up as Spider-Man, Tom leaped from car to car while filming with a young co-star." If the text is referring to Harry, the most likely scenario is that he's cameoing. However, a bigger role is always possible! That being said, we all know the Holland brothers are close, so we also wouldn't be surprised if Harry was just hanging out. Take a look at the photos below to decide for yourself:

harry holland is on set too it seems pic.twitter.com/m4ujP6xMTS — Luke (@qLxke_) January 17, 2021

It definitely looks like he's rigged for action! The set photos released today also hinted at a Christmastime setting, which makes sense considering the movie is slated to be released in December. ComicBook.com recently asked Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige about the new Spider-Man movie's connection to WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and he gave a classic evasive answer with a few hints sprinkled in.

"The biggest clue is the title of the second Doctor Strange movie. That's the biggest clue of where the Multiverse of Madness is taking us and how we're exploring that," Feige said of the Sam Raimi-directed sequel, which is set to feature Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch. "It's surreal to me that we're talking about a Spider-Man 3. I worked on a movie called Spider-Man 3 many years ago directed by Mr. Sam Raimi. So this clearly, the shorthand of calling it Spider-Man 3 now, it's fine. We call it Homecoming 3."

Do you think Harry Holland has a role in the next Spider-Man? Tell us in the comments!

Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on December 17th.