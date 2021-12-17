Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Reveals First Look at Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock Return

✖

Considering Alfred Molina was the first actor from a past Spider-Man franchise to talk openly about his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it seems fitting that he's also the first to appear in the film's advertising efforts. The long-awaited trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was officially released on Monday evening, and it featured quite a lot of footage of Tom Holland's MCU web-slinger, as well as Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange. However, the very end of the trailer brought No Way Home its first real multiversal reveal, as Molina stepped into the frame.

Not only did Molina show up in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, but he showed up donning his infamous Doc Ock arms to confirm that he's indeed reprising his role as Otto Octavius. Molina originated the on-screen villain role in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2, starring alongside Tobey Maguire.

Even though the involvement of actors from the previous two Spider-Man franchises has been one of Marvel's worst-kept secrets, those who are reportedly appearing in the movie have keep rather quiet about the whole thing. Except for Molina, of course, who had no problem opening up about his second stint as Doc Ock.

"When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret," Molina told Variety back in April. "But, you know, it's all over the Internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood."

"It was wonderful," Molina continued. "It was very interesting going back after 17 years to play the same role, given that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a wattle, crow's feet, and a slightly dodgy lower back."

While the trailer for No Way Home only confirmed Molina's involvement, the film will also reportedly include Toby Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Jamie Foxx. As far as confirmed MCU players are concerned, Holland and Cumberbatch are joined by Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Angourie Rice, J.B. Smoove, Martin Starr, Hannibal Buress, Benedict Wong, and J.K. Simmons.

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in theaters on December 17th.