Spider-Man: No Way Home TV Spot Features New Look at Electro

Disney has released a new TV spot for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and while most of the footage shared in the spot is very similar to what we have seen before, it’s notable for including an all-new look at Jamie Foxx as Electro. The actor, who first played the part in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, is one of a number of actors who will reprise a role from one of the pre-MCU Spider-Man movies, with other confirmed returnees being Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus and Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin.

Many fans are convinced that Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire and The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield may also return to play variant versions of Peter Parker. The latest wrinkle in that ongoing saga is yesterday’s revelation that a piece of promotional art may actually feature a small portion of the Maguire Spider-Man costume.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the latest TV spot below.

https://twitter.com/SpiderMan3news/status/1464228046823694354?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Both Maguire and The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield have long been rumored to appear in the Tom Holland-fronted No Way Home. Set photos and video have purported to show the three Spider-Man actors together, but the cast and producers have either ignored or outright denied those images.

“I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well. You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how fucking cool would it be if they did that?’” Garfield recently told Variety. “But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in. But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening. No matter what I say, I’m fucked. It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting.”

The idea of the multiverse has been a part of superhero storytelling since 1961’s “The Flash of Two Worlds” by Garner Fox and Carmine Infantino, but live action had generally steered clear of it until pretty recently. The idea has the feeling of harder science fiction than most superhero stories, and for years it seemed Hollywood didn’t believe audiences would buy in. The popuarity of The Flash, which started using the multiverse as a storytelling tool in 2015, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) proved that wrong.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki, and What If…?, Marvel’s multiverse seems to be more wide open than ever before, and that has some fans expecting to see Garfield’s Spider-Man, as well as Tobey Maguire’s, share the screen with Holland. Following the commercial success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there’s hardly a more commonsense character for Marvel to begin exploring its infinite Earths with.