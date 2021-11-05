New Spider-Man: No Way Home TV Spot Reveals New Footage

Spider-Man: No Way Home has some new footage out in the wild from a recent TV spot. In the new clip that’s circulating online, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker gets an even bigger taste of the mirror dimension. The Multiverse as a concept is something that seems to figure heavily into the next few years of MCU storytelling. Spider-Man, Scarlett Witch, Doctor Strange, and Loki have broached the topic in recent outings. But, things are about to get officially strange when No Way Home hits theaters. Reality will bend and break, and people expect Spidey to bring it back together again. He won’t be alone in that endeavor as evidenced by the trailer with Doctor Strange trying to weave a spell that will help solve some of Peter’s problems. By venturing into the Multiverse, could the help they’re looking for come from some familiar faces? We’ll all just have to wait and see. Check out the new footage down below:

In a conversation with Empire, the Avengers star said that there would be a mentor element to his relationship with Spider-Man. “There’s a shade of the [Tony] Stark relationship… It’s not as intimate to begin with,” the star explained. “Because of how experienced a superhero he is, it’s a strange dynamic, and it kind of shifts into something far more parental and corrective. And then it shifts again.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/sebbazz/status/1456555261410295812?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Cumberbatch also appeared on the Variety Awards Circuit podcast to talk about the fan discourse surrounding the film. Basically, the Doctor Strange star thinks that the debates could rage even more once No Way Home is out in theaters.

“Yeah, [Spider-Man: No Way Home] will be a lot, a lot of fun. There will be a lot of debate about it, I’m sure, but it’s a daring, brilliant concept,” Cumberbatch told the outlet. “It has got great ambition […] I haven’t seen it, but by all accounts I think it’s achieved it. And I mean, even on paper, the audacity of it, like, ‘How the hell is that gonna work?’ Also, so excited about the overall opportunity of them exploring those ideas. So yeah, I’ll be really interested to see how it comes out. But I’m pretty certain it’ll be a hit.”

Here’s the synopsis for Spider-Man: No Way Home:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

What do you think of this new Spider-Man footage? Let us know down in the comments!