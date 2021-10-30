A second Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer has leaked online after an unpolished version of the first teaser circulated on social media ahead of its premiere at CinemaCon in August. The alleged leak shows what appears to be an unused and unfinished alternate version of the first trailer officially released by Sony Pictures just two months ago, which went on to shatter records set by Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame in 2018. “#SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer” trended on Twitter amid the alleged leak and evidence another No Way Home trailer will soon swing online, potentially with the release of Sony’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife in November.

The alleged leak, which has incomplete special effects and includes snippets of footage not shown in the official teaser, appears legitimate but has yet to be taken down by Sony Pictures. In August, co-producers Sony and Disney moved quickly to remove low-quality leaks of the highly-anticipated first trailer as it spread across platforms like Twitter. (Users seeking the leak instead found a copyright notice reading: “The media has been disabled in response to a report from the copyright owner.”)

Once officially released, the first footage from No Way Home webbed up a massive 355.5 million trailer views from across the Internet. The Spidey sequel scored the all-time viewership record in its first 24 hours online, bypassing Endgame‘s 289 million views.

That trailer showed an unmasked Peter Parker (Tom Holland), framed for murder and his secret identity exposed by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), turning to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make the world forget he’s Spider-Man. The sorcerer fails to heed warnings against casting the dangerous spell, tampering with the stability of spacetime and somehow transporting sinister supervillains into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“The Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little,” says Strange, who ends the trailer with a warning: “Be careful what you wish for, Parker.” After teasing the return of the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), the official trailer ends with the reveal of Spider-Man 2 villain Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina).

With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.