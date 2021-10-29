Kevin Feige Cautions Fans’ Expectations for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige wants fans to slow their roll when it comes to expectations surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Internet has been abuzz about possibly seeing Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire put on the red and blue tights again. But, Feige told Empire Magazine that the rumors lead to people getting their hopes inflated to unbelievable proportions. It isn’t just the trio of Spider-Men either, there are some other Marvel characters that people are expecting to pop up in No Way Home too. Venom has been on a lot of fans’ wish lists as well. You could count Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdoch on that growing list of dreams too. As you can see from this quick overview, things could spiral out of control in a hurry if none of this occurs. Here’s what Feige had to say on the matter.

“Rumors are fun, because many of them are true, and many of them are not true,” he began. “The danger is when you get into the expectations game of wanting people to be excited about the movie they get, and not disappointed about a movie they don’t get.”

In some comments to Variety, Garfield echoed these statements. However, he remains steadfast that he’s not in the film.

“I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well. You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how fucking cool would it be if they did that?’” Garfield explained. “But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in. But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening. No matter what I say, I’m *****d. It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting.”

Check out the synopsis for Spider-Man: No Way Home down below:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

