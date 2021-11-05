Spider-Man: No Way Home Official Poster Spotted in Public for First Time

Hello, poster! Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) are armed and dangerous in the first official poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sony Pictures premiered a record-breaking trailer in August — revealing the first look at an unmasked Peter Parker’s first encounter with the resurrected Spider-Man 2 villain — but the lack of an official one-sheet prompted some exhibitors to advertise the upcoming attraction with fan-made posters. Until now: a Reddit user revealed what appears to be the first poster for No Way Home spotted clinging to the side of a bus in Melbourne, Australia. See it below.

The poster — showing the Inception-style reality-bending of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and an armored Spider-Man within arm’s length of Doc Ock — was spotted in Australia, according to Reddit user u/BananaBreadGabe.

In June, Walt Disney Studios Marketing President Asad Ayaz confirmed Sony Pictures is “absolutely handling the marketing for Spider-Man.” Sony distributes and co-produces with Disney, who co-financed 25% of the budget for a 25% equity stake.

“[Marvel Studios President and producer] Kevin Feige and his team are closely partnering with the Sony team on those. So there is coordination in that sense,” Ayaz told The Hollywood Reporter. “We also make sure we are aware of who is dropping what when. But we are not working together on the campaigns because it’s their film. They are handling it, but there is a level of coordination to make sure that it’s a win-win for everybody.”

Sony is currently centering No Way Home marketing around the bridge battle with Doctor Octopus, brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Doctor Strange casts a dangerous spell attempting to restore Peter Parker’s secret identity exposed by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). Official stills premiered by Empire Magazine and USA Today tease the trailer-ending conflict with Spidey’s tentacled attacker and the explosive return of the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe).

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home opens exclusively in theaters on December 17.