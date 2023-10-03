Spider-Man Gets Sensational New Art Prints From Oliver Barrett and Bottleneck Gallery

Thanks in large part to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and the upcoming video game Marvel's Spider-Man 2, it's been a great year to be a fan of Peter Parker and various other Wall-Crawlers, with Bottleneck Gallery giving us even more reasons to be excited. The art studio has released seven prints featuring artwork from Oliver Barrett, with each print paying respects to a variety of duties that all come in a day's work for Spidey, from scaling skyscrapers to making sure citizens of New York City can safely cross the street. All seven prints are available at the official Bottleneck Gallery website at 12 p.m. ET.

The art was originally created for the Marvel: Brains and Brawn set for Restoration Games' Unmatched game. Fans have already gotten a glimpse at the impressive artwork in its handheld form, with all seven prints being the perfect way to honor the beloved Marvel hero.

Scroll down to see the new prints and pick up yours now at the official Bottleneck Gallery website.