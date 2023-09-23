Spider-Man Writer Dan Slott Addresses Fan Frustration

Superior Spider-Man writer Dan Slott chimed-in on some of the fan frustrations with changes to major characters lately. Fans have been up in arms about some of the choices on Amazing Spider-Man for a while now. While those changes continue, full-steam ahead, Slott offered his perspectives on why long-running characters have to change over time. While it's not a plea to do whatever you want with someone like Spider-Man, it is an examination about why certain choices might end up being necessary for a creative team. Some may not agree, but it is one perspective on situations like the one that's going on currently.

"It's impossible to ruin/destroy a longstanding legacy character. If an iconic character's been around for 50+ years, they're indestructible. Whatever current aspect/storyline displeases you as a fan can be hand-waved away down the road. The character you love will be fine," Slott wrote. "'But what if I don't want to wait that long?' If a legacy character has been around for 50+ years, chances are good that there are hundreds (if not thousands) of stories about them in various media you haven't read/seen/experienced yet. More than enough to tide you over."

How Do You Keep Long-Running Characters Fresh?

Keeping a character that's been around as long as Spider-Man can be really difficult. Writers, editors, and artists are trying to find angles that will intrigue readers. There's always a concern about pushing the character beyond what's recognizable. (Although sometimes that's just what the doctor ordered…) It's a delicate balance between exploring some part of a hero or villain no one has considered before and doing what's right behind a character that fans have literally enjoyed for decades.

"'But the current storyline hurts and disrespects the character! I'm defending them!' For a character to stay vital/fresh, especially one that's been around for 50+ years, storytellers have to take risks and try things that haven't been done with that character before…" Slott continued. "...and whenever that happens, whatever ways those stories deviate from the norm will inevitably upset a number of the hardcore fans. Conversely, they could also excite other parts of the base and catch the attention of new fans. These deviations are necessary time to time."

Why Do Characters Have Wild Changes Over Time?

Then, Slott got to the heart of the matter with all these random changes that happen with long-running characters. "W/o these wild swings and stories that take big risks, there'd be the danger of the property growing stale and predictable. And, again, for a character to have survived so long, there's the knowledge a reboot, reinvention, or hand-wave could put all the toys back in the box."

"Despite any histrionics, there's always the knowledge that the fanbase that existed before you felt the exact same way over a previous story or status quo. And, guess what, that character we all know and love is still here and still thriving. They're going to be okay," he would add. "Also... If you think a storyline has "broken" your favorite character for "all time", and you can't come up w/ an idea for a story that'd fix that, then your fan powers are lacking. Because I guarantee you, there are hundreds (if not thousands) of fans who can come up w/ a fix."

Do you agree with Slott's read on characters like Spider-Man and Batman? Let us know in the comments!