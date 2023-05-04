Star Wars Day: Bottleneck Gallery Releases Impressive Return of the Jedi Prints

In honor of the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the seminal final chapter of the original trilogy of Star Wars films earned theatrical screenings in recent weeks, which were accompanied by the reveal of an impressive poster by artist Matt Ferguson. In celebration of Star Wars Day, Ferguson's screenprinted poster is available for fans to purchase through Bottleneck Gallery in conjunction with Acme Archives in multiple editions. Whether you are a casual fan or a devout poster fanatic, Bottleneck Gallery has got you covered, as they are releasing a total of four different prints, two of which are timed editions that any fan can order and two of which are limited variants.

Back in 2020, Ferguson and Bottleneck Gallery collaborated to debut Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back prints, with this new poster honoring a similar style and offering a version with Japanese text. All four versions of the poster are currently available for preorder and are expected to ship later this year.

Check out the posters below and head to the official Bottleneck Gallery website to order all four versions.