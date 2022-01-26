Star Wars: Bottleneck Gallery Releasing Stunning Empire Strikes Back Shadowbox by Daniel Danger

Anyone familiar with the world of high-end and limited-edition screenprints knows just how popular a subject the galaxy far, far away can be, meaning it really takes a lot to stand out from the crowd with Star Wars offerings. Luckily, Bottleneck Gallery has teamed up with artist Daniel Danger, two of the most sought-after names in the collecting world, to deliver a truly jaw-dropping new piece that takes things to a new level. Not only has Danger crafted an impressive piece of artwork depicting Luke Skywalker’s arrival on Dagobah from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, but Bottleneck Gallery wanted to showcase the piece in such an impressive way, they’re releasing a shadowbox version of the artwork to add an impressive depth to the piece with added dimensions. You can head to Bottleneck Gallery’s official site to check out both the shadowbox and art print versions of the piece.

While the standard print version and variants of the shadowbox are already sold out, fans can still grab the timed edition of the shadowbox, with the edition size set to be determined when presales end this Sunday, January 30th at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Bottleneck describes the release, “We’re honored and thrilled to present Daniel Danger’s newest project: An officially licensed laser-cut, hand-assembled, multi-layer screen print, framed, ready-to-hang, 3D shadow box for Star Wars (we’re out of breath)! We saw Daniel’s previous shadow box releases and immediately fell in love with the uniqueness and intricacy of the work. Daniel’s experimentation with his art is super admirable, and the results were phenomenal, so we pitched an out-of-this-galaxy idea to him and let him run wild with the Star Wars universe in shadow box form. Like dioramas, Daniel’s hand-assembled shadow boxes bring multiple new dimensions to his art, and we’re so proud of what he and his team have accomplished with this release.”

You can get a better look at the artwork in the photos below.

You can head to Bottleneck Gallery's official site to grab your timed version of the shadowbox and head to https://www.willhefinishwhathebegins.com/ to learn more about the artwork.

Will you be grabbing a shadowbox of your own? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!