Tom Holland Says Sony And Marvel Already Worked Out Future Spider-Man Plans

One of the biggest stories in geek movie media in 2019 was the Spider-Man movie rights situation. The deal between Sony and Marvel Studios which allowed Peter Parker to be used in Marvel Cinematic Universe stories had expired following Spider-Man: Far From Home. As far as the public knows, Sony and Marvel Studios agreed to make one more Spider-Man movie (now known as Spider-Man: No Way Home) and put Spider-Man in one Marvel Studios film which is not a standalone Spider-Man movie. The terms of such an agreement would be nearing expiration but Peter Parker himself Tom Holland believes an agreement has already been made regarding the character's future.

“The way I understand it is that agreement between the two studios has already happened," Holland told Collider. "I don’t think that they’re going to run into the same troubles that they did as we were going into… was it Spider-Man 2? Far from Home had come out and then the whole thing happened between Sony and Marvel. I think the two studios have worked that out, and I don’t think that that will be a problem in the future. That said, I’m just the actor and I was a part of a few phone calls during that process, but I think they love working with each other, I think they found a way in which it can be beneficial for both studios, and I’m just kind of like a kid in the middle of it, between two parents during an argument.”

The other problem here, though, is that Holland's contract to play Spider-Man has now expired. Fear not, though. Holland is expressing a willingness to play the character for as long as the filmmakers will have him.

“[Spider-Man 3] would be my last one [under contract] so I’ve always said to them if they want me back I’ll be there in a heartbeat," Holland said. I’ve loved every minute of being a part of this amazing world. It’s changed my life for the better, I’m so lucky to be here. If they want me back I’ll be there, if they don’t I will walk off into the sunset a very, very happy person because it’s been an amazing journey.”

For now, Holland's fans can look forward to his Cherry movie releasing in theaters this week and on Apple TV+ next month.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is due in theaters on December 17, 2021. Do you want Holland to continue playing the MCU's Spider-Man? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

