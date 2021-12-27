Tom Holland Is in Line for a Massive Pay Day to Stay On as Spider-Man After No Way Home Success

Tom Holland may be on the verge of becoming Hollywood’s next big thing. The Spider-Man star has found himself at the helm of the Pandemic Era’s first film to cross the $1 billion mark at the box office, and industry insiders suggest that could result in several massive paydays for the Marvel star. In a new report from Variety examining the actor’s brand and bankability, it’s revealed some studio sources suggest the fan-favorite will now fetch upwards of an eight-figure payday should he close deals to appear in films from major studios.

While it’s said Holland made less than $1 million per role prior to his first Marvel appearance in Captain America: CIvil War, the actor subsequently started to fetch anywhere from $2 million to $5 million for his appearance in independent features. Now, it’s look increasingly likely $10 million will be on the lower end for blockbuster films for the actor, while some sources pinpoint his payday around $20 million should the stars align right for the English actor.

Outside of a major payday, Holland previously joked that his performance in No Way Home should win him an Oscar. That was then followed up by an earnest Amy Pascal confirming Sony and Marvel Studios plan on doing a massive push of the threequel at next year’s Academy Awards.

“I’m so proud of what everyone’s achieved. Jon Watts especially, and even the likes of Amy Pascal,” Holland said of the producers behind the movie. “We had a wonderful day the other day. I went over to her house and we watched a couple of movies together, and she really opened up about her career and the changes in her career and a lot of the controversy that she went through [related to the Sony hack]. So to see her where she is now, a different Amy to the Amy I’m sure she was years ago? These people deserve the recognition.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.

