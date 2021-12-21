Tom Holland Jokes Spider-Man: No Way Home Could Win Him an Oscar

It only takes one quick glance at the box office returns of Spider-Man: No Way Home to realize it’s a bonafide commercial hit. The film now has the honor of having the second-highest opening weekend in the history of the domestic box office. Furthermore, it’s even a hit with the critics. So much so, Spider-Man star Tom Holland joked in one interview he hopes to get a nod from the Academy for his role as the eponymous web-slinger.

“I do know that I love this character, and I would be sad to say goodbye,” Holland said in a stop with THR. “But I have achieved basically everything I wanted to achieve as this character, I really think I’m going to win the Oscar for this movie. So there, it’s great.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this writing, No Way Home has a near-perfect 94-percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Furthermore, the review aggregator also says the flick has an unheard-of 99-percent Fresh Audience Rating.

As it stands now, Holland is still set to appear in at least one more Marvel Studios project under the current deal between Disney and Sony.

“It’s reciprocal. So we lend one, and they lend one, and that’s how Benedict [Cumberbatch] is in this movie,” Sony Pictures boss Tom Rothman previously told ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis. “So we have one more ‘lend back’ that’s committed. But the thing that I can say, and this actually the accurate scoop on this, which is that the two companies have a terrific working relationship. I think it’s a mutual hope that that would continue. But there really isn’t anything definitive at this moment, because the truth of the matter is, we gotta ride [Spider-Man: No Way Home] and see what happens.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.

More Spider-Man: No Way Home Coverage

Cover photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic