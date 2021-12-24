Sony And Marvel Committed To Giving Spider-Man: No Way Home An Oscar Push

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are committed to giving Spider-Man: No Way Home an Oscar push. The movie continues to rake in money at the box office. It’s by all accounts the biggest movie released since the pandemic began. There’s speculation that the movie could make $1 billion before the week is over. Sony and Marvel must be taken aback by the staggering response to Tom Holland’s latest trip into the Multiverse. Because of those numbers, these studios are going to do everything possible to get this movie in front of Academy members. Superhero movies tend to be overlooked when it comes to the biggest awards at the Oscars. However, there are some iconic moments from the genre in recent years. The entire push behind Black Panther and Joker signify that audiences would like to see them taken more seriously. But, that Best Picture win seems to be unlikely in the meantime.

Sony producer Amy Pascal told The Hollywood Reporter, “Anything that makes people aware of the movie is something that, obviously, we’re all going to give our all to. And the studio has been very generous and supportive. They seem really gung-ho.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Holland also did his best to argue for the movie when talking to the outlet. “I’m so proud of what everyone’s achieved. Jon Watts especially, and even the likes of Amy Pascal. We had a wonderful day the other day. I went over to her house and we watched a couple of movies together, and she really opened up about her career and the changes in her career and a lot of the controversy that she went through [related to the Sony hack]. So to see her where she is now, a different Amy to the Amy I’m sure she was years ago? These people deserve the recognition.”

Sony dropped a synopsis for Spider-Man: No Way Home, if you’re one of the few people who haven’t seen it.

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

Could Spider-Man: No Way Home be the big film to get an Oscar push? Let us know down in the comments!