Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Hopes To Make a Movie With Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Some Day

The powers that be really want you to believe Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield aren’t in Spider-Man: No Way Home. They’re keeping it so protective, Tom Holland says he hopes to act alongside the duo at some point in the future as if he hasn’t already. In one recent interview with the Associated Press, Holland said he considers himself friends with both Maguire and Garfield after having bumped into them at various parties and events over the years. After all, all three actors have all played one of the biggest roles in Hollywood.

“We’re friends. We bumped into Tobey the other day at a restaurant and we are the only three people to have played this character on the big screen, so there is an affiliation between us. Does that make sense? You know the word I’m trying to say. There is a communal bond between us so when we see each other, it does feel like a long-lost brother,” Holland said during the film’s junket this week.

THE SPIDER-MEN: As the reigning Spider-Man, @TomHolland1996's spidey-sense connects him to previous web-slingers Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/AdRFW1Obcl — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 8, 2021

He added, “I saw Andrew that other day at a party in LA and I gave him a big cuddle and it was very nice. I’d love to share the screen with them one day. Unfortunately, I don’t ever think we’ll be able to wear the suits together, but it would be nice to make a film with them.”

While Maguire has been able to remain mum about the situation, Garfield’s been busy promoting his latest feature Tick, Tick…Boom! and has been grilled about his potential involvement in No Way Home. To this day, Garfield insists he’s not in the feature.

“Listen, I’m not in the film. I love Spider-Man, I always have, I was so happy to have played the part. I’m so excited to see what they do with the third one,” Garfield said on The TODAY Show last month. “Just like you are, to be honest. That’s not the diplomatic answer, I really, really mean it.”

“I love Tom Holland, I love [director] Jon Watts, I love [producers] Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige, and what they’ve done with those movies and that character,” continued Garfield. “It’s an important character to me. So I’m just really excited to see what happens in the third one, as you guys are.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th. What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!